The Paris stock market struck a record-high Tuesday as traders awaited a bumper round of key events, starting with the release of US inflation data.

Global equities have won support in recent weeks on hopes that major central banks will next year start to cut interest rates as inflation cools.

The Paris CAC 40 hit 7,582.11 points Tuesday, beating the record peak struck in April.

It later shed the gains to trade flat compared with Monday's close, mirroring a largely steady performance across Europe nearing the half-way stage.

Asia's main stock markets closed higher following gains Monday on Wall Street where the Dow index ended at the highest level in two years.

The dollar retreated before the consumer price index (CPI) reading that comes a day before the US Federal Reserve's final policy meeting of the year.

The Fed outcome will be closely followed by investors hoping for an idea about decision-makers' plans for potential interest-rate cuts.

A string of data pointing to a slowdown in US inflation and a softening of the labour market -- but at a pace suggesting the economy will not tip into recession -- has seen a surge in bets on the Fed cutting borrowing costs as many as four times in 2024.

"Investors sense they are nearing touchdown on the soft landing economic glide path, positioning for a benign inflation print or at least one that won't upset the market's bullish dynamics," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

As well as the CPI figures, traders are also awaiting the release of data on US producer prices, retail sales and manufacturing.

Fed officials, including boss Jerome Powell, have insisted for months that although inflation continues to come down they will still keep rates elevated for some time and be guided only by data.

"There's so much to come over the next few days," said Craig Erlam of OANDA.

"The Fed decision on Wednesday is unlikely to be controversial, but the forecasts, dot plot (of rate projections) and press conference that accompany it may well be."

The European Central Bank and Bank of England give their latest interest-rate decisions on Thursday.

