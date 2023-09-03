Paper Home Company will commence the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Monday, 4 September 2023.

The Saudi firm will trade its shares under the symbol 9576, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

It is worth noting that the Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the company’s Nomu listing last June.

