Riyadh – Pan Gulf Marketing Company set the price of its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at a range of SAR 51- 59 per share.

Yaqeen Capital Company acts as the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering, according to a bourse statement.

Pan Gulf Marketing plans to list 600,000 ordinary shares, accounting for 12% of the issued share capital.

Each eligible investor can apply for a minimum number of 10 shares, while the maximum amount stands at 249,990 shares.

The bidding and book-building period for qualified investors will take place during 10-18 January 2024.

