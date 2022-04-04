Cairo – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Palm Hills Developments has approved a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.10 per share for 2021.

The cash dividend payout aggregates at a total value of EGP 304.06 million, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the consolidated net profits of Palm Hills rose by 14.26% to EGP 856.06 million, compared to EGP 749.17 million in 2020, including minority shareholders' rights.

