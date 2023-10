Pakistan's benchmark share index closed at a multi-year high on Friday for a second consecutive day, data on the Pakistan Stock Exchange website showed.

During intraday trading, the index touched a high of 50,699.97 points, before closing 0.7% up at 50,731.86.

On Thursday, the market closed at 50,365 points.

Data on the PSX website and Eikon only goes back 5 years and this is the highest close since at least Oct 22, 2018.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; editing by Christina Fincher)