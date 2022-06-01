Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) increased to EGP 27.43 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to EGP 19.38 million since the company's establishment until the end of March 2021.

The company generated revenues of EGP 104.92 million in Q1-22, up from EGP 76.26 million as of 31 March 2021, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

As for the standalone businesses, the company's net profits amounted to EGP 86.07 million in the January-March period of 2022, higher than EGP 27.35 million as of 31 March 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that since the company's establishment until 31 December 2021, the company has incurred consolidated net losses of EGP 102.11 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).