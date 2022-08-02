Cairo - Orascom Construction Plc announced adding new awards worth $1.8 billion to its backlog in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

This brings the total value of new awards over the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022 to $2.4 billion, an annual rise of 55%, according to a stock exchange statement on Tuesday.

Projects in Egypt accounted for 70% of the new awards during Q2-22, while new awards in the US represented 30%.

The estimated consolidated backlog totalled $6.4 billion as of 30 June 2022.

