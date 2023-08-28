Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced an amendment to the semi-annual review of the FTSE Russell Index for the month of September.

Ooredoo will be upgraded from FTSE Russell Mid Cap to FTSE Russell Large Cap, said QSE in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that further to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series September 2023 Semi-Annual Review notice released on 18 August 2023, the status of Ooredoo has been amended on August 24.

It added that the index review may be subject to revision and that changes will be considered final on Monday September 4th 2023.

Meanwhile, the general index of the Qatar Stock Exchange closed Sunday’s trading up by 21.80 points, or by 0.21 percent, to the level of 10,386.51 points.

During Sunday’s session, 136,990,021 shares were traded, with a value of QR294.362 million, as a result of the implementation of 10,724 deals in all sectors. The shares of 25 companies rose in the session, while the prices of 18 other companies decreased, while seven companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The market capitalisation at the end of the trading session amounted to QR613.852 billion compared to QR612.313 billion in the previous session.

