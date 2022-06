Oman's Sohar International Bank plans to merge with HSBC Bank Oman SAOG, it said in a Muscat Stock Exchange bourse filing on Thursday.

Sohar International Bank would offer HSBC Oman shareholders cash and shares, it added.

The deal is subject to final approvals from the respective boards, shareholders and regulators, it added.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com