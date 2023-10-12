Oman's OQ Gas Networks SOAG (OQGN), which is offering up to 49% of its shares in an IPO, on Thursday set the final offer price at 0.140 Omani rials ($0.36) per share, at the top of the indicated range.

This will give OQGN a market capitalisation at listing of OMR 606 million, which will make OQGN the third largest company on the MSX by market capitalisation, according to a statement .

At the top of the price range, the IPO will potentially raise OMR 288 million ($750 million) from the sale of two billion shares, making the it the largest ever offering in Oman.

Commitments from anchor investors, Fluxys Belgium SA, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the Qatar Investment Authority, amount to approximately OMR 89 million.

Immediately following completion of the IPO, the selling shareholder, state oil company OQ will continue to own 51% of OQGN’s share capital.

The offering saw strong investor demand and oversubscription for both the Category I offering and Category II offering. Total demand for OQGN shares amounted to about OMR 4 billion, it added.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com