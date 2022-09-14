Oman's National Gas Company, a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) marketing firm, has completed divesting its entire 60% stake in its India project for $15.6 million, which includes a profit of $3.5 million.

The profits from the sale of its stake in NGC Energy India Pvt Ltd. to Petregaz India Holdings will be included in the financials of the current quarter, the Muscat Stock Exchange-listed company said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

National Gas said it intends to use the proceeds of the sale to lower its loan exposures and consolidate its balance sheet for future expansion.

The company recently decided to exit from its UAE operations citing squeezed margins.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com