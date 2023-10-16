Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender by assets, reported net profit for a nine-month 2023 of 158.88 million rials ($412.6 million), 7% higher versus OMR 148.29 million reported in the same period in 2022, on higher net interest income (NII).

Operating profit was OMR 234.73 million, 9% higher year-on-year, the lender said in a regulatory statement on the Muscat Stock Exchange on Sunday.

NII from conventional banking and net income from Islamic banking stood at OMR 281 million, 10% higher on year.

Net provisions for credit and other losses were higher at OMR 47 million versus OMR 41.58 in the year-ago period.

Total assets grew 6% to OMR 13.52 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

