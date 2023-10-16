Oman's Abraj Energy Services SAOC, part owned by state energy company OQ, reported a Q3 2023 net profit of 4.56 million rials ($11.8 million), 8% higher year-on-year.

Revenue came in 7% higher on year at OMR 36.42 million, the oil and gas drilling business said in regulatory filing on the Muscat Stock Exchange on Monday.

Abraj Energy, which listed its shares earlier this year following an IPO, said until June 2023 the post-tax profit was affected by maintenance activity on some of its rigs.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com