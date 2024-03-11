Arab Finance: North Upper Egypt for Development and Agricultural Production (NUDAP) reported a 78.3% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in 2023 to EGP 298,923, compared to EGP 1.381 million, the firm stated.

Sales hit EGP 40.396 million last year, up from EGP 26.647 million in the previous year.

The company’s standalone net profits after tax totaled EGP 342,663 in 2023, down from EGP 1.362 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, standalone sales rose to EGP 40.396 million from EGP 25.966 million.

NUDAP is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the agricultural sector. The company is primarily engaged in producing and trading agricultural chemicals such as fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides.

