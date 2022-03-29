Riyadh – Northern Region Cement Company has achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 106.67 million in 2021, a decline of 1.43% from SAR 108.22 million in 2020.

Revenues fell by 13.74% to SAR 561.91 million last year from SAR 651.48 million in 2020, according to the financial results on Monday.

The earnings per share (EPS) inched down to SAR 0.59 in 2021 from SAR 0.6 in 2020.

In a separate bourse filing, the company’s board announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 0.25 per share for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The company will pay out cash dividends of SAR 45 million, representing 2.5% of the capital, for 180 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and distribution dates are set on 4 and 17 April, respectively.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the Saudi listed firm reported net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 18.35 million, an annual drop of 14% from SAR 21.43 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).