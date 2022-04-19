Abu Dhabi - The net profits attributable to the shareholders of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) jumped by around 38% to AED 65.38 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from AED 26.54 million in Q1-21, according to the company's unaudited financials for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022.

The company's revenues increased to AED 1.55 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2022, compared to AED 1.16 billion in the year-ago period.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.08 in Q1-22, against AED 0.04 in the same period of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of NMDC hiked by eight times to AED 1 billion, compared to AED 106.74 million in the earlier year.

