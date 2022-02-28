ArabFinance: New Ismailia for Urban Development Company (IDRE) has incurred a net loss after tax of EGP 941,022 in 2021, down from EGP 1.13 million in 2020, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Operating revenue amounted to EGP 470,322 last year, slightly up from EGP 438,039 in 2020.

New Ismailia focuses on planning and establishing urban areas while carrying out infrastructure projects such as drinking water, sanitation, electricity, roads, communications, and multiple garages.

