The net profits of the National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCTH) stood at AED 35.87 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual increase from AED 28.22 million.

Operating revenues declined to AED 333.81 million in H1-23 from AED 379.70 million in H1-22, according to the income statements.

In the first six months (6M) of 2023, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.04, up from AED 0.03 as of 30 June 2022.

Financial Results for Q2-23

The net profits reached AED 16.71 million in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, versus AED 11.96 million in the year-ago period.

The revenues dropped to AED 163.74 million in Q2-23 from AED 187.20 million in Q2-22, while the basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 0.02 from AED 0.01.

Last year, NCTH witnessed 48.82% lower net profits at AED 60.46 million, compared to AED 118.14 million during the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2021.

