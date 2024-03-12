The National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCT&H) has made an offer to acquire 100% of the share capital of some of Alpha Dhabi Holding’s business units, according to disclosures on Monday.

The target companies are Hill View Resorts in Seychelles, Murban (BVI) Holding Inc. and ADH Hospitality, the two companies said in separate filings on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

NCT&H will finance the acquisition by issuing new shares to Alpha Dhabi’s subsidiaries, Alpha Dhabi Hospitality Holding and Murban Energy, who own the target companies.

NCT&H and Alpha Dhabi are set to issue resolutions regarding the acquisition on March 14.

A unit of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co., Alpha Dhabi Holding acquired last year a 36.4% stake in NCT&H.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com