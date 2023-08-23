Cairo – The National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (NBK Egypt) witnessed an annual jump of EGP 808.50 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2023.

NBK Egypt registered net profits worth EGP 1.56 billion during the January-June 2023 period, compared with EGP 756.50 million in the same six months (6M) a year earlier.

The parent entity of NBK Egypt, the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), elaborated that the positive results of the Egyptian arm will boost the profitability of the Kuwaiti banking group in addition to enhancing the diversification of the lender’s income resources.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, NBK Egypt logged net profits worth EGP 652.50 million, a growth from EGP 348.70 million in Q1-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).