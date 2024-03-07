National Bank of Kuwait-Bahrain (NBK-Bahrain) has reported net profit of $352 million (BD132.79m) in 2023, compared to $324m (BD122.14m) in 2022.

As of the end of 2023, NBK-Bahrain’s total assets stood at $18.779 billion (BD7.08bn) compared with $19.199bn (BD7.24bn) in 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity increased by 12 per cent year-on-year to $3.217bn (BD1.213bn), whereas customers deposits stood at $8.859bn (BD3.34bn) by end of December 2023.

Commenting on the financial results, NBK Group vice-chairman and chief executive Isam Al Sager said: “NBK-Bahrain realised good profits in FY 2023, navigating through challenges posed by the operating environment, global geopolitical tensions, and heightened inflation levels. This underscores our resilient business model and robust financial standing.”

He added: “Our profits last year were driven by the expansion of the bank’s operational activity. Moving forward, we aim to bolster this momentum by broadening our presence and operations in the Bahraini market, capitalising on the promising growth opportunities and favourable outlook that this market offers.”

Mr Al Sager further said: “Our international operations are key contributors to the group’s profits, which proves our resilient business model, and at the same time, the success of our regional expansion strategy in hedging against the risks and fluctuations, and its contribution to diversifying income sources.”

The chief executive also emphasised that the group’s diversification strategy extends beyond products and services, encompassing the expansion of our business footprint within existing geographical regions, seizing new opportunities, and maintaining our leadership in digital transformation. These efforts position the bank for sustained growth and prosperity in the future.

Meanwhile, NBK-Bahrain general manager Ali Fardan said: “NBK-Bahrain’s results for 2023 prove our focus on strategic goals, sustained business growth and leading position in the Bahraini market, despite the challenges faced during this year.”

He pointed out that the bank is moving steadily in strengthening its position in Bahrain by providing high-quality banking and financial services to its retail and corporate customers, noting that the bank has great potentials to achieve further growth in the Bahraini market in the future.

“Over the course of this year, NBK-Bahrain has been successful in providing various high-quality banking products and services that effectively helped meet customers’ needs and enrich their banking experience,” Mr Fardan highlighted.

He praised the Central Bank of Bahrain’s efforts, in particular, and all government agencies, in general, for their continued support extended to NBK-Bahrain and the Bahraini banking sectors. He also highlighted that the great support extended by NBK Group has contributed to strengthening the Bank’s performance, through capitalizing on NBK’s high credit ratings, broad relationship network, and leading reputation as one of the top banks in the Middle East, and one of the safest banks in the world.

NBK is the largest financial institution in Kuwait with effective market dominance in the commercial banking market and has been consistently awarded one of the highest credit ratings among all regional banks from Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch Ratings.

NBK also stands out in terms of its local and international network, which includes branches, subsidiaries and representative offices in many regional and global financial hubs including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore alongside its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.