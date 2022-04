Riyadh - The board of National Fertilizer Company has announced a cash dividend distribution, equivalent to 9% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2021.

The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.90 per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 4.5 million, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The dividend distribution date was scheduled on 10 May 2022.

