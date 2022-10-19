National Bank of Kuwait, the country’s biggest lender by assets, posted Q3 2022 net profit of 136.4 million Kuwaiti dinars ($438.9 million), 45% higher year-on-year (YoY), as the operating environment improved supported by higher oil revenues and rising consumer spending.

The profit, which the bank claimed is the highest ever in its history, beat the mean estimate of KWD 117 million according to data provided by Refinitiv's Eikon.

Revenue for the quarter came in at KWD 273.3 million versus KWD 228.5 million in the previous period.

Total assets as of end of September 2022 grew by 6.8% year-on-year (YoY) to reach KWD 34.7 billion. Total loans and advances increased by 8.7% (YoY) to KWD 20.6 billion.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com