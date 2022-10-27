FUJAIRAH - The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) announced today its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2022, reporting a record year-on-year growth of 155.1 percent in net profit, which stood at AED 230.7 million compared to AED 90.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

These results demonstrate NBF’s enhanced focus on quality business, an efficient funding base, continued economic recovery and improving resilience despite the uncertain geopolitical environment.

Underpinned by higher net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities, fee and exchange income, NBF posted an operating profit of AED 932.5 million for the nine-month period, a rise of 25.1 percent compared to AED 745.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021 and up 2.4 percent quarter-on-quarter and 32.9 percent for the three-month period ended 30th September 2022 over the corresponding period of 2021.

The bank recorded an operating income growth of 28.1 percent for the three-month period over the corresponding period of 2021. Operating income reached AED 1.32 billion for the nine-month period, up 21.7 percent compared to AED 1.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2021, reflecting the rising interest rate environment and improved fee income in line with the bank’s cautious recovery strategy.

Meanwhile, net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities grew 20.6 percent to AED 855.4 million for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2022 compared to AED 709.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021. It was up 39.6 percent for the three-month period ended 30th September 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Net fees, commission and other income rose 20.2 percent to AED 302.7 million for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2022 compared to AED 251.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021. It was up 3.1 percent for the three-month period ended 30th September 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

NBF posted record foreign exchange and derivatives income of AED 142.5 million for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2022, with an exceptional growth of 73.9 percent compared to AED 82.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021. It was up 45.9 percent for the three-month period ended 30th September 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Income from investments and Islamic instruments stood at AED 19.2 million compared to AED 41.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating expenses increased by 14.2 percent, reflecting NBF’s investments in its businesses, systems, infrastructure and people. These investments include a set of digitalisation initiatives to enhance our focus on exceptional customer service through digital adoption and innovation. Nevertheless, NBF’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 29.4 percent compared to 31.3 percent in the corresponding period of 2021, after achieving further productivity improvements. This provides ample headroom to continue investing in our technological capabilities and enhancing customer experience.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, NBF Deputy Chairperson, said, “Good growth across our operating and net performance is promising for the full year results and beyond, despite the on-going macroeconomic uncertainty.

“The Group maintained a robust capital position and healthy balance sheet to confidently navigate the changing operating environment for enhanced long-term sustainable returns. We are delighted to see the growing market recognition during the quarter as well; where NBF secured the ‘Best Cyber Assurance and Resiliency Capabilities' award at the Wealth and Investment Summit 2022 organised by MEA Finance. NBF will continue to maintain the highest standards of compliance and risk management practices commensurate with the new regulatory changes, digitalisation initiatives and information and cybersecurity requirements.”

"Looking ahead, NBF will continue to tap new quality business opportunities keeping in view the booming oil sector which will drive the economic growth acceleration of the UAE in 2022; while a strong non-oil sector will add further impetus thanks to the government’s reforms programme. In addition, the bank is continuing to progress with a number of significant initiatives and is upholding enhanced focus on environmental, social and governance [ESG] activities which remain fundamental to the NBF franchise for a sustainable future,” he said, in conclusion.