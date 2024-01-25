The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) more than doubled its net profit last year amid high interest rates and lower impairment provisions.

The lender, whose key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Investment Corporation of Dubai, recorded a net profit of 725.1 dirhams million ($197.4 million) for the full year 2023, up from AED340.4 million in 2022, it said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Wednesday.

With the positive results, the bank’s board of directors recommended cash dividends of 10%, which is higher than the previous year’s 6% and represents 15% of the paid-up capital. The board also proposed bonus shares of 5%.

The bank’s total comprehensive income for the year surged by 223.8% to AED790.4 million, helped by an improvement of AED66.6 million in investments designated as fair value through other comprehensive income.

Impairment losses fell to AED859 million versus AED896 million in the year-ago period.

Operating profit reached AED2.3 billion, up by 25.8% over 2022.

Net interest income and net income from Islamic financing and investment activities rose by 39.6% to AED1.7 billion, while earnings from net fees and commission, as well as other income, increased by 6.2% to AED417.8 million.

Income from foreign exchange and derivatives, however, dropped to AED164.5 million from the previous year’s AED181.4 million. The bank’s total assets reached AED51.7 billion, up by 8.6% from 2022.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

Brinda.darasha@lseg.com