Cairo – The National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has raised its stake in Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments to 12.54% from 6.54%.

NBE has purchased 102.51 million shares in Fawry in exchange for EGP 1.05 billion or EGP 10.25 per share, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that on Wednesday, 30 March 2021, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced an EGP 1.05 billion block deal on the shares of Fawry.

