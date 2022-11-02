Bahrain - National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has reported a net profit of BD11.4 million ($30.2 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, down 25% over the last year's figures of BD15.3 million ($40.6 million).

The decrease in net profit is mainly due to higher provision requirements in the third quarter following the cessation of the loan deferral programme.

Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to 6 fils (USD 2 cents) for the third quarter of 2022 compared with 7 fils (2 cents) in the same period of 2021.

Total comprehensive income attributable to NBB’s equity shareholders for the quarter increased by 9% to BD9.8 million ($26 million) compared with BD9 million ($23.9 million) in the same period of 2021. The increase is predominantly attributable to the mark-to-market movements of the Bahrain sovereign bond portfolio.

Operating income increased by 14% in Q3 to BD43.5 million ($115.4 million) compared with BD38.2 million ($101.3 million) in the prior year period, said the bank in its statement.

According to NBB, the increase was largely due to higher net interest income resulting from higher loan volumes, and higher income from the treasury and capital markets activities.

It has reported an increase of 11% in its net profit attributable to equity shareholders to BD50.8 million ($134.7 million) for the nine months ended September 30 compared to BD45.8 million ($121.5 million) in the same period of 2021. This translates into a 14% growth in consolidated net profit for the Group.

The top Bahraini bank said the increase in net profit is mainly due to strong business fundamentals reflected through higher net interest income attributable to higher loan volumes and higher other income from the Treasury and capital markets activities, slightly offset by higher provision requirements compared to the prior year period following the cessation of the loan deferral program.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the period increased to 25 fils (7 cents) compared with 22 fils (6 cents) in the same period of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).