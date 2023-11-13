Riyadh – Najran Cement Company posted net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 50.36 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, down 21.82% from SAR 64.42 million a year earlier.

The revenues declined by 4.47% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 358.82 million in 9M-23 from SAR 375.60 million, according to the interim income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.30 in January-September 2023, versus SAR 0.38 in 9M-22.

Financial Results for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the listed firm registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 14.04 million, marking a 49.71% plunge from SAR 27.87 million in Q3-22.

Revenues stood at SAR 113.84 million in Q3-23, lower by 10.84% YoY than SAR 127.68 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 profits hiked by 90.36% from SAR 7.36 million in Q2-23, while the revenues grew by 12.38% from SAR 101.29 million.

