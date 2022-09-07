Riyadh – Naba Alsaha Medical Services Company will start listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 7 September.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse filing.

Under the symbol 9546, Naba Alsaha will list 1.40 million ordinary shares on Nomu, accounting for 20% of its total shares.

In December 2021, Tadawul passed the firm’s initial public offering (IPO) request, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval in June 2022.

