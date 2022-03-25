Abu Dhabi-listed Multiply Group has announced an AED 367 million ($99.93 million) investment in the IPO of Dubai utility giant DEWA, also known as Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Multiply Group (Multiply), which itself listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in December 2021, is one of a group of cornerstone investors. The company has acquired stakes in UAE-based and global assets in the past year.

Samia Bouazza, CEO and managing director at Multiply Group, said: “The company’s unique positioning, attractive financial profile and clear strategic objectives make it an attractive investment for Multiply Group.

“Furthermore, as regional capital markets continue to perform favorably, we believe that our investment into DEWA will generate substantial value for our shareholders.”

Multiply raised AED 3.1 billion when it was listed last year.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

