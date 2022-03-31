Abu Dhabi – Mubasher: Multiply Group has joined the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s (ADX) new benchmark index, the FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15).

Effective from 30 March, the new benchmark blue chip equities index was jointly introduced by ADX and the UK-based FTSE Russell to include the most liquid 15 companies on the ADX main market, according to a press release on Thursday.

The group was included in the FADX 15 less than four months after its listing on the ADX, strengthening its position as a major listed company in the UAE.

It is noteworthy to mention that the group has recently announced its AED 367 million investment in the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) initial public offering (IPO).

