Riyadh – Mulkia Investment Company has announced total cash dividends worth SAR 8.85 million to the unitholders of Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT for the three-month period from 1 April to 30 June 2022.

Moreover, the Saudi company will disburse SAR 0.13 per unit for 68.10 million eligible units, according to a bourse disclosure.

The cash dividend payout represents 1.30% of the unit's initial price and 1.39% of the net assets value.

Meanwhile, the entitlement date of the dividend distribution will be on 26 July 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).