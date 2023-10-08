Muscat: The value of trading on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) declined in the first nine months of this year to about OMR608.1 million, compared to OMR754.1 million in the same period last year, registering a fall of 19.3 percent. However, the number of transactions executed increased by 3.5 percent from 105,000 deals to more than 108,000 deals. This was attributed to the listing of Abraaj Energy Services Company, which turned into a public joint stock company and was listed on the stock exchange in March 2023.

Trading value in the first nine months of this year was affected by a decline in the sentiments of investors, at a time when major investment funds and institutions reduced their investments in the stock market. This had prompted the MSX to announce on June 6 initiatives to be implemented in cooperation with the National Programme for Financial Sustainability and Financial Sector Development.

Basically, the initiatives aim to improve public finances, prepare for industry transformations, and support the private financial sector.

These initiatives include market representation, securities lending, pooled trading accounts, company market creation, governance enhancements, and a liquidity fund.

The second quarter of this year witnessed the highest trading volume at OMR234.9 million, an increase of 22.7 percent over the first quarter’s trading, which amounted to about OMR191.4 million, while the third quarter recorded the lowest trading volume at OMR181.7 million.

The month of April recorded the best trading value at OMR122.4 million, benefiting from the increase in the trading value of Abraaj Energy Services shares, while March came in next at 93.6 million, and July came next at OMR66.9 million and September saw the last lowest trading value at OMR51.1 million.

In the first nine months of this year, the main index of the MSX witnessed a decline of 179 points and closed at the end of September at 4,678 points, compared to an increase of 398 points in the same period last year. The index was affected by the decline in the shares of a number of leading companies listed on the stock exchange, and the month of July recorded the best. The performance of the index rose by 141 points, while January witnessed the highest losses at 154 points.

The declines witnessed in stock prices were reflected in the market value of securities listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, which declined at the end of September to OMR23.50 billion, recording losses estimated at OMR236.4 million in the first nine months of this year.

The market value recorded a number of gains in the first and second quarters, however, investors’ desire to sell to provide liquidity to subscribe to OQ Gas Networks pushed many stocks to decline, and this was reflected in the market value of the stock exchange, which in March recorded losses of OMR346.1 million.

