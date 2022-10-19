In its upcoming review, MSCI could potentially include Nahdi Medical Co. and STC Solutions to the MSCI Saudi Arabia Standard Index as they meet the criteria, said Al Rajhi Capital in a note.

"In addition, we believe that Dallah Healthcare Co. would be upgraded from MSCI Small Cap index to the MSCI Standard Index. Further, there is also a possibility of upward migration of two names from the MSCI Small Cap index to the MSCI Standard Index, which are Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. and Tawuniya Insurance Co.," the Riyadh-based brokerage said.

The criteria for inclusion on the MSCI index include market capitalisation, free float market capitalisation, liquidity, etc. Al Rajhi Capital said it considered the closing price as of October 18 for their analysis.

Al-Othaim and Tawuniya were downgraded to the MSCI Small Cap index during the May review. "However, these two companies are in the buffer zone of cumulative free float criterion, thus there is also a possibility of them not being upgraded if the size segment number of companies criterion is already met," it added.

Further, there is also a “slim possibility” of National Industrialization Co. (Tasnee) being removed from the Standard Index as its current market capitalisation is slightly below the global minimum reference, the brokerage said.

All the changes are expected to be implemented as of the close of December 1, 2022.

Saudi Arabia opened its stock market, the region's biggest, to foreign investors in 2015. Since then it introduced reforms to attract foreign investors and issuers and to expand its institutional investor base. The kingdom has seen a surge of IPOs since it listed oil giant Saudi Aramco in a record $29.4 billion listing in 2019. The country's bourse operator Tadawul also listed in 2021.

