Despite the geopolitical turmoil involving Russia and Ukraine and its effect on global markets, the gain in crude oil prices supported GCC financial markets. Barring Oman, all markets gained for the third consecutive month during February, according to a report by Kamco Invest.

The MSCI GCC index rounded off the month with a gain of 4.5 percent. Bahrain had the biggest monthly gain at 8.5 percent followed by the two UAE bourses.

In terms of sector performance, the energy led the GCC markets with 8.3 percent gains. This was followed by Hotels, Restaurant & Leisure and Capital Goods indices with gains of 5.4 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.

UAE

Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX index was the second-best performing market in the GCC during February with over 7 percent gain to close at 9,319.4 points.

The exchange’s market cap rose 8.9 percent to reach 1.7 trillion dirhams mainly due to the listing of Abu Dhabi Ports on the exchange.

The Financials index recorded an increase of 10.2 percent, the largest monthly gain among the indices.

Total volume of shares traded rose to fell to 4.5 billion shares compared to 4.2 billion shares in the previous month. Total value rose slightly to reach 28 billion dirhams.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) General Index was the third best performing market in February. The benchmark closed at 3,354.64 points, up 4.7 percent.

Gains in six out of nine sectoral indices including large-cap sectors such as Banks, Telecom and Real Estate supported. The Banking Sector index rose 8.2 percent.

Total volume of shares traded fell over 23 percent to reach 2.6 billion shares in February. Total value also fell over 11 percent to reach 5.8 billion dirhams.

Saudi Arabia

The Tadawul TASI continued to see new multi-year highs during February following strong primary market activity since the start of the year. The benchmark TASI index closed the month at the highest level in 16.5 years at 12,590.3 points with a monthly gain of 2.6 percent.

The monthly sector performance chart was almost equally split between gainers and losers. However, the gain in large-cap sectors pushed the aggregated exchange benchmark in the green. The Energy index reflected the gain in oil prices.

Trading activity improved marginally month-on-month. Monthly volume of shares traded rose 5.6 percent to reach 3.9 billion shares. The value of shares traded also rose over 7 percent to reach 159.5 billion riyals.

Kuwait

Kuwaiti equity market was up for the second consecutive month during February. The Premier Market index showed 3.8 percent return for the month while the Main 50 Index and the Main Market indices registered gains of 4.1 percent and 4 percent, respectively. The net impact was a gain of 3.9 percent for the All-Share Market Index.

Among sectors, Telecom index led with a gain of 11 percent followed by the Consumer Services Index with 7.6 percent.

Total volume declined by over 15 percent to 5.2 billion shares. Monthly value traded slipped slightly to hit 1.30 billion Kuwaiti dinars.

Qatar

The Qatar Stock Exchange gained for the third consecutive month during February, with its benchmark index gaining 3.6 percent during the month.

The QE20 index closed the month at 12,948.8 points with positive performance for most of the sectors. Six out of the seven sector indices gained with Industrial Index leading with over 8 percent gains.

Trading activity rose compared again during the month, with traded volume climbing 21 percent to 4.3 billion shares. Total value traded also jumped 17 percent to 13.8 billion riyals.

Bahrain

The Bahrain Bourse notched the best monthly performance among GCC markets during February. The Bahrain All Share Index rose 8.5 percent to 1,963.62 points.

The gains were led by the Materials index, with its single constituent, Aluminum Bahrain (Alba), soared 43 percent to close the month at 5,742.7 points. Alba disclosed $1.2 billion in net profit for FY-2021 compared with a profit of $26 million in 2020.

Total volume of shares traded rose by 32 percent to reach 52.3 million shares in February, while value traded rose 35 percent to 16.9 million dinars.

Oman

Oman’s Muscat stock market was the only decliner among GCC markets in February.

The MSM 30 Index fell 1.5 percent to 4,055 points after the three sectoral indices declined during the month. Financial and Industrial indices fell the most.

Trading activity improved compared with the previous month. Total volume of shares traded during the month rose 40 percent to 504.8 million shares. Monthly value traded rose 48 percent to 87.7 million Omani rials, indicating relatively higher trades in large-cap stocks.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com