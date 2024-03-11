The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) approved the distribution of EGP 2 per share as a cash dividend for 2023.

The shareholders greenlighted that dividends payment during their meeting that was held on 9 March 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the EGX-listed firm logged net profits valued at EGP 5.97 billion, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 3.83 billion.

Sales fell to EGP 5.95 billion last year from EGP 6.99 billion in 2022, while the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 2.87 from EGP 1.84.

