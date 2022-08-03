Cairo – The standalone net profits of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) skyrocketed by 336% during the first half (H1) of 2022, reaching EGP 2.85 billion, from EGP 655.49 million in the corresponding period in 2021.

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at EGP 12.47 in H1-22, compared with EGP 2.86 in H1-21, according to a stock exchange statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sales of the EGX-listed company recorded EGP 3.35 billion in H1-22, a jump of 129% when compared to EGP 1.46 billion in H1-21.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, Mopco’s standalone net profits rose to EGP 2.03 billion, compared to EGP 289.28 million in the year-ago period.

