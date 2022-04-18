PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse extends gains; Qatar falls on profit-taking
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%
Gold hits over 1-month high as Ukraine crisis weakens risk appetite
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firm
Japan's yen bounces briefly after Kuroda comments
Kuroda made clear on Monday that while a weak yen could impact corporate profits
Chicago corn hits highest since 2012 on tight supply fears
CBOT wheat was up 1.4% at $11.20 a bushel
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon