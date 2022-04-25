PHOTO
Stocks slide, dollar climbs as rate hike concern in focus
China stocks, yuan drop as lockdowns spread
Oil prices extend losses as Shanghai lockdowns hit demand outlook
Shanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry
Gold hits over 2-week low on hawkish Fed bets, firmer dollar
Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters third month
Euro inches up after Macron's victory, gains against bruised sterling
The euro opened higher at $1.0840, was last trading at $1.0807, up 0.12% from Friday's close
