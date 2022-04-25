Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks slide, dollar climbs as rate hike concern in focus

China stocks, yuan drop as lockdowns spread

Oil prices extend losses as Shanghai lockdowns hit demand outlook

Shanghai fences up COVID-hit areas, fuelling fresh outcry

Gold hits over 2-week low on hawkish Fed bets, firmer dollar

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters third month

Euro inches up after Macron's victory, gains against bruised sterling

The euro opened higher at $1.0840, was last trading at $1.0807, up 0.12% from Friday's close

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon