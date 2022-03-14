Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Shares up as oil skids on hopes for Ukraine talks

Yields rise ahead of expected rate hikes from Fed, BoE

Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week

Russia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks -U.S. official

Yen slides to five-year lows at start of busy week for central banks

The dollar climbed to as much as 117.61 yen on Monday morning

Gold slips as Fed rate hike bets lift Treasury yields

U.S. Treasury 10-yr yields firm at near-month high

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon