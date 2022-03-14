PHOTO
Shares up as oil skids on hopes for Ukraine talks
Yields rise ahead of expected rate hikes from Fed, BoE
Oil prices fall, continuing downward trend from last week
Russia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks -U.S. official
Yen slides to five-year lows at start of busy week for central banks
The dollar climbed to as much as 117.61 yen on Monday morning
Gold slips as Fed rate hike bets lift Treasury yields
U.S. Treasury 10-yr yields firm at near-month high
