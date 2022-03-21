Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Shares in sober mood, yen near six-year low

S&P futures dip, Nikkei on holiday

Oil climbs on pressure from Ukraine conflict, tight market

Brent crude futures climbed $1.96, or 1.8%, to $109.89 a barrel

Gold little changed as focus remains on Ukraine crisis

Spot gold was flat at $1,921.80 per ounce

Yen kicks off another week under pressure, with central bank policy in focus

Traders' focus is now firmly on the speed and size of future rate hikes

