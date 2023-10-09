PHOTO
US stocks skid, oil surges on Middle East conflict
Oil prices jump over 5% on Middle East hostilities
Oil prices jump more than $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets
Brent crude rose $4.18, or 4.94%, to $88.76 a barrel
Gold soars as investors bolt for safety from Middle East violence
Spot gold jumped 1% to $1,850.87 per ounce
Dollar, yen gain on flight to safety as Hamas attack rattles nerves
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars meanwhile fell in thinned Asian trade
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses drop amid surging Gaza-Israel conflict
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index slumped 1.6%, the sharpest decline in 10 months
Wheat rises as dry weather fans fears of tighter supply
In Ukraine, grain exports are down 27.8% to 6.92 million metric tons
