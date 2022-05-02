Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Oil falls on China growth concerns even as EU weighs Russia import ban

Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.1%, to $105.93 a barrel

Australia, NZ dollars skid as global gloom overshadows rate talk

The Aussie was ailing at a three-month low of $0.7046 , having broken support at $0.7050

Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting

Spot gold retreated 0.4% to $1,888.56 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon