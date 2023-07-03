Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Nikkei leads Asia higher, China data underwhelms

Nikkei climbs 1.5% toward recent peaks, yen soft

Mideast Stocks: Qatar leads most Gulf markets higher after Eid

Saudi rose 0.3% to 11,494

Yen tentative, dollar soft as traders weigh Fed rate hike path

Against the euro, the yen was hovering at 157.495, below the 15-year low of 158 it touched last week

Wall St Week Ahead: After first-half rally, stocks' July winning streak on the line

The S&P 500 defied recession fears and a U.S. banking crisis to notch a 15.9% gain in the first half

Gold edges lower on prospects of hawkish Fed rate-hike path

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,917.19 per ounce

Oil prices slip on global economic slowdown fears

OPEC output dips in June ahead of Saudi cut - survey

Cboe refiles Fidelity bitcoin ETF application, plans Coinbase policing partnership

The SEC recently sued Coinbase for failing to register as an exchange

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon