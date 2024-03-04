Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Nikkei leads Asia higher, packed week for events ahead

Nikkei clears 40,000, S&P 500 futures flat

Gold near two-month high as hopes for mid-year US rate cut rise

Spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $2,080.09 per ounce

Dollar eases as Fed clues awaited; bitcoin hits 2-year high

Bitcoin rose to a more than two-year peak amid big flows into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds

Oil rises after OPEC+ extends output cuts

Brent futures was 28 cents, or 0.3% higher, at $83.83 a barrel

Super Tuesday to test resurgent crypto industry's political might

In total, the three super PACs have raised nearly $102 million from January 2023 to January 2024

Wall St Week Ahead: US value stocks draw bargain hunters while AI fever rages

The S&P 500 is up 7.7% in 2024 and stands at a record high

