Nikkei leads Asia higher, packed week for events ahead
Nikkei clears 40,000, S&P 500 futures flat
Gold near two-month high as hopes for mid-year US rate cut rise
Spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $2,080.09 per ounce
Dollar eases as Fed clues awaited; bitcoin hits 2-year high
Bitcoin rose to a more than two-year peak amid big flows into cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds
Oil rises after OPEC+ extends output cuts
Brent futures was 28 cents, or 0.3% higher, at $83.83 a barrel
Super Tuesday to test resurgent crypto industry's political might
In total, the three super PACs have raised nearly $102 million from January 2023 to January 2024
Wall St Week Ahead: US value stocks draw bargain hunters while AI fever rages
The S&P 500 is up 7.7% in 2024 and stands at a record high
