PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Nervous markets eye Gaza as oil hovers above $90
Israel's shekel sank to a nearly eight-year low, after the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to "demolish Hamas"
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses drop as Mideast conflict rages
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.4%
Dollar buoyed by safe-haven bids, rate jitters
The single currency was last 0.11% higher at $1.0522
Gold skids from 1-month peak as investors struggle with war worries
Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,921.69 per ounce by 0102 GMT and U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,934.40
Oil prices fall as investors assess impact of Israel-Hamas war
Oil prices surged nearly 6% on Friday
Ferrari to accept crypto as payment for its cars in the US
Ferrari said the decision came in response to requests from the market and dealers as many of its clients have invested in crypto
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon