Nervous markets eye Gaza as oil hovers above $90

Israel's shekel sank to a nearly eight-year low, after the country's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to "demolish Hamas"

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses drop as Mideast conflict rages

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.4%

Dollar buoyed by safe-haven bids, rate jitters

The single currency was last 0.11% higher at $1.0522

Gold skids from 1-month peak as investors struggle with war worries

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,921.69 per ounce by 0102 GMT and U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,934.40

Oil prices fall as investors assess impact of Israel-Hamas war

Oil prices surged nearly 6% on Friday

Ferrari to accept crypto as payment for its cars in the US

Ferrari said the decision came in response to requests from the market and dealers as many of its clients have invested in crypto

