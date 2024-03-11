Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Gold hovers near record high on bets of early rate cut

Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $2,181.27 per ounce



Asia shares slip, yen firm as BOJ ponders positive rates

Chinese price data out over the weekend showed a welcome bounce in inflation to 0.7% in February



Oil prices fall on China demand worries

Brent futures fell 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.60 a barrel at 0129 GMT

Yen gains as bets firm for imminent rate hike; sterling slides

The greenback eased 0.17% to 146.82 yen, heading back toward the five-week low of 146.48 reached on Friday

Battle for White House comes into sharper focus for Wall Street

The S&P 500 has notched an average gain of 15.5% in years that a president has sought re-election

eToro considers New York IPO, seeks $3.5bln valuation

The retail trading platform is weighing an IPO in New York or London

