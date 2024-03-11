PHOTO
Gold hovers near record high on bets of early rate cut
Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $2,181.27 per ounce
Asia shares slip, yen firm as BOJ ponders positive rates
Chinese price data out over the weekend showed a welcome bounce in inflation to 0.7% in February
Oil prices fall on China demand worries
Brent futures fell 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.60 a barrel at 0129 GMT
Yen gains as bets firm for imminent rate hike; sterling slides
The greenback eased 0.17% to 146.82 yen, heading back toward the five-week low of 146.48 reached on Friday
Battle for White House comes into sharper focus for Wall Street
The S&P 500 has notched an average gain of 15.5% in years that a president has sought re-election
eToro considers New York IPO, seeks $3.5bln valuation
The retail trading platform is weighing an IPO in New York or London
