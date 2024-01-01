Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Mideast Stocks: Egyptian bourse registers biggest annual gain since 2016

Egypt's blue-chip index advanced 0.8%, extending its 2023 gains to a 70.5%

Saudi sovereign wealth fund splashes cash in 2023 - report shows

PIF's whopping $31.5bln spend in 2023 compared with $123.8bln for all sovereign wealth funds

King dollar seen vulnerable in 2024 if Fed pivots

The dollar has been largely range-bound this year on the back of resilient U.S. growth and the central bank's vow to keep borrowing costs elevated

Oil prices shed 10% in 2023 as supply, demand concerns weigh

Brent crude on Friday, the last trading day of the year, settled at $77.04 a barrel, down 11 cents or 0.14%

Wall St Week Ahead: History shows strong 2023 could keep US stocks on path for 2024 gains

The S&P 500 ended the year on Friday with an annual gain of just over 24%

BlackRock, VanEck among asset managers that submitted updated filings for spot bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin's price has more than doubled this year to just under $42,000

