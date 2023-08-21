PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia braces for disappointment on China rate cuts
Nikkei edges up 0.2%, S&P 500 futures add 0.1%
Dollar gains intact as China disappoints, traders eye Jackson Hole
China cuts 1yr LPR by 10 bps vs 15 bp expectation
Wall St Week Ahead: Less cash, fewer bears could leave U.S. stocks vulnerable
The surge of optimism that helped fuel stocks is being tested this month
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain but cautious ahead of Fed chair speech
Oil prices rose about 1% on Friday following a slump in U.S. crude production
Oil prices flat as rates anxiety, China gloom offset tighter supply
China draws on record inventories amid high prices - analysts
Gold near 5-month lows as focus turns to Jackson Hole summit
Spot gold was flat at $1,888.36 per ounce
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon