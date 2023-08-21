Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia braces for disappointment on China rate cuts

Nikkei edges up 0.2%, S&P 500 futures add 0.1%

Dollar gains intact as China disappoints, traders eye Jackson Hole

China cuts 1yr LPR by 10 bps vs 15 bp expectation

Wall St Week Ahead: Less cash, fewer bears could leave U.S. stocks vulnerable

The surge of optimism that helped fuel stocks is being tested this month

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets gain but cautious ahead of Fed chair speech

Oil prices rose about 1% on Friday following a slump in U.S. crude production

Oil prices flat as rates anxiety, China gloom offset tighter supply

China draws on record inventories amid high prices - analysts

Gold near 5-month lows as focus turns to Jackson Hole summit

Spot gold was flat at $1,888.36 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon