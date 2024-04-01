PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
China shares jump, Japan tumbles with yen pinned near intervention zone
U.S. stock futures also pointed firmly higher following a market holiday on Friday
Oil holds onto gains as investors bet on tighter supply
Brent crude fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.83 a barrel
Gold hits record high on rising hopes for Fed rate cut in June
Spot gold rose 1% at $2,255.39 per ounce
Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus
The report also showed consumer spending rising by the most in just over a year last month, underscoring the economy's resilience
Wall St Week Ahead: Investors eye Fed rate cut, earnings as key to sustaining market rally
The S&P 500 ended the first quarter with a gain of more than 10%, its largest first quarter advance since the nearly 13.1% jump in the first quarter of 2019
Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses drop; Egypt extends decline
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was down for a second straight session and dropped 1.3%
