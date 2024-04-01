Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

China shares jump, Japan tumbles with yen pinned near intervention zone

U.S. stock futures also pointed firmly higher following a market holiday on Friday

Oil holds onto gains as investors bet on tighter supply

Brent crude fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $86.83 a barrel

Gold hits record high on rising hopes for Fed rate cut in June

Spot gold rose 1% at $2,255.39 per ounce

Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

The report also showed consumer spending rising by the most in just over a year last month, underscoring the economy's resilience

Wall St Week Ahead: Investors eye Fed rate cut, earnings as key to sustaining market rally

The S&P 500 ended the first quarter with a gain of more than 10%, its largest first quarter advance since the nearly 13.1% jump in the first quarter of 2019

Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses drop; Egypt extends decline

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was down for a second straight session and dropped 1.3%

